Lopez calls Goldstein 'No. 1' partner at 'Office Romance' premiere

Goldstein cowrote 'Office Romance' for Lopez

Lopez also shared that Goldstein is nothing like his tough Ted Lasso character. He's actually super kind and charming off-screen.

She said their chemistry was real and grew naturally while filming together.

Fun fact: Goldstein cowrote Office Romance and created the lead role of Jackie Cruz specifically for Lopez.

The film drops on Netflix on June 5, following a CEO (Lopez) and her employee (Goldstein) as they try to keep their workplace romance under wraps.