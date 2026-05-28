Lopez calls Goldstein 'No. 1' partner at 'Office Romance' premiere
Jennifer Lopez just called Brett Goldstein her "No. 1. Let's not mince words here." romantic comedy partner at the Los Angeles premiere of their new movie, Office Romance.
When asked how he stacks up against her past co-stars like Matthew McConaughey and Ralph Fiennes, Lopez said their chemistry was real and grew naturally while filming together.
Goldstein cowrote 'Office Romance' for Lopez
Lopez also shared that Goldstein is nothing like his tough Ted Lasso character. He's actually super kind and charming off-screen.
She said their chemistry was real and grew naturally while filming together.
Fun fact: Goldstein cowrote Office Romance and created the lead role of Jackie Cruz specifically for Lopez.
The film drops on Netflix on June 5, following a CEO (Lopez) and her employee (Goldstein) as they try to keep their workplace romance under wraps.