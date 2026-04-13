Lopez stars in Netflix's 'Office Romance' releasing June 5 2026
Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez is back with Office Romance, a new Netflix rom-com dropping June 5, 2026.
She plays Jackie Cruz, a CEO secretly dating her colleague Daniel (Brett Goldstein).
Directed by Ol Parker and co-written by Goldstein, the film puts a fresh spin on office relationships and modern romance.
Supporting cast confirmed for 'Office Romance'
The cast also features Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, and Edward James Olmos.
Lopez says she loved the script's unique vibe and appreciated Goldstein's calm energy on set, something that really shows in their chemistry.
Director Parker promises plenty of laughs while exploring the ups and downs of workplace love.