Lopez to headline Yasalam Friday after race concert December 4
Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez is set to light up Yas Island as the main act at the Friday After-Race Concert during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 4, 2026.
She'll be performing alongside Alex Warren as part of the Yasalam entertainment lineup, bringing crowd favorites like "On The Floor" and "Let's Get Loud" for what promises to be a high-energy show.
Capaldi and Larsson join Grand Prix
This year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix isn't just about racing: Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson are also taking the stage.
With big-name artists and non-stop F1 action, it's shaping up to be one of the most exciting weekends on the global entertainment calendar.