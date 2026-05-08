'Love Insurance Kompany' grosses 66.47cr worldwide, misses 90-100cr budget
Love Insurance Kompany, the much-hyped rom-com starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah, wrapped up its theatrical run with ₹66.47 crore worldwide, well below its ₹90 to ₹100 crore budget.
Despite being produced by Nayanthara and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film didn't live up to expectations set by Ranganathan's earlier hits.
Fans criticize 'Love Insurance Kompany' marketing
Many fans were let down after hoping for another blockbuster like Love Today or Dragon, and social media wasn't kind, especially when posters celebrated a modest ₹50 crore mark.
The movie's marketing moves drew criticism too. Still, it's found a second chance as a feel-good family watch on OTT platforms.
Trade experts point to fewer theatergoers and Tamil Nadu's political climate as reasons for its underwhelming performance.