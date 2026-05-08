'Love Insurance Kompany' grosses 66.47cr worldwide, misses 90-100cr budget

Fans criticize 'Love Insurance Kompany' marketing

Many fans were let down after hoping for another blockbuster like Love Today or Dragon, and social media wasn't kind, especially when posters celebrated a modest ₹50 crore mark.

The movie's marketing moves drew criticism too. Still, it's found a second chance as a feel-good family watch on OTT platforms.

Trade experts point to fewer theatergoers and Tamil Nadu's political climate as reasons for its underwhelming performance.