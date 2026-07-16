'Love Insurance Kompany' Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy airs July 19
Entertainment
Love Insurance Kompany, the Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan, is hitting TV screens for the first time on July 19 at 3:30pm
Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty, this film stands out for its playful mix of futuristic ideas with romance and humor, all while exploring relationships and second chances.
'Love Insurance Kompany' praised for performances
The movie has been a hit for its fresh concept and engaging storytelling. Fans loved Ranganathan's sharp comic timing, Shetty's heartfelt performance, and Suryah's lively energy.
Add in witty dialogues, colorful visuals, and catchy music, and you've got a fun watch that feels like a new milestone for Tamil cinema.