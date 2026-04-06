Where to watch Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance...' after theatrical run

The upcoming sci-fi romance film, Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty , is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2026. The movie explores relationships in a tech-driven world and has already secured a post-theatrical streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video . It will premiere on the platform in mid-May 2026 after its four-week theatrical run, according to 123Telugu.

Release timeline Cast and crew of the film The film has faced several delays in the past few months, with its release date shifting from December 2025 to February 2026. After multiple changes, the makers have finally locked April 10 as its release date. The movie also stars SJ Suryah as an antagonist and Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, and Malavika in supporting roles. It's directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Film details Trailer shows tech-driven approach to relationships The recently released trailer of Love Insurance Kompany introduces Ranganathan as a young man who meets Shetty at a rehabilitation center. The film is set in 2040, with Suryah playing the founder of a futuristic matchmaking company that uses technology to gauge compatibility between couples. Ranganathan's character is linked to this system as the voice of an app that evaluates relationships.

Advertisement