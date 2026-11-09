'Love Is Blind' reunion: Shannon admits sexts, Williams ends marriage
Entertainment
At the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion, John Shannon opened up about cheating on his wife, Sarah Williams, by sending explicit texts to a stripper, though he said nothing physical happened.
The confession deeply affected their relationship, and Sarah decided to end things after finding out.
Williams filed for divorce in June
Sarah filed for divorce back in June, sharing that she'd had concerns about John's behavior even before they got married.
Fellow contestant Morrey Eglin spoke up for Sarah during the reunion, saying, "You are such a light, and you're gonna continue to shine. If there's anybody here that deserves a standing ovation, it's you."
John described the experience as traumatic, with John now seeking therapy to work on himself.