'Love is Blind' S10: Release date, filming locations, cast
Love Is Blind is back for its 10th season on Netflix, this time set in Columbus, Ohio.
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show brings together 32 singles hoping to find love—without seeing each other face-to-face.
When to watch the new season?
Episodes drop on Netflix in batches: six arrive February 11, three more on February 18, then two on February 25. The big wedding finale streams March 4.
Filming happened around Columbus's Scioto Mile, Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine, and Santa Clarita in California.
Meet some of the contestants
This season's cast is aged 28-39 and from across Ohio, including Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland.
Notable contestants include Steven Sunday (finance pro), Alex Henderson (financial salesman), Amber Morrison (nurse practitioner), Haramol Gill (ER doctor), Miguel Josue Lopez (software engineer), and Brittany Steward (flight attendant).