'Love is Blind' S10 trailer: Ohio pods welcome new singles
Entertainment
The trailer for Love Is Blind Season 10 just dropped, and this time the pods are in Ohio.
The show sticks to its signature dating experiment—singles building connections without ever seeing each other.
Among the fresh faces are a dancer-turned-flight attendant and a doctor, both hoping to find something real.
Get ready for emotional rollercoaster
This season teases plenty of emotional moments, with hints of a possible love triangle stirring things up.
The Emmy-nominated series is known for its heartfelt stories, so get ready for romance, surprises, and those classic do they really get me? moments as everyone searches for their match.