'Love Mocktail 3' director in plagiarism row: Why it matters
Entertainment
Kannada film Love Mocktail 3 has landed in a plagiarism dispute. Filmmaker Raghavendra M Naik says director Darling Krishna copied his story, but Krishna denies this and invited everyone to compare both films.
The controversy is sparking fresh conversations about creative rights in the film industry.
Industry reactions to the matter
Naik plans to approach film associations before taking legal action, while Krishna calls the claims defamatory and is ready for any legal steps.
Industry folks are urging writers to protect their ideas by registering scripts instead of relying on informal pitches.
Director Pawan Kumar summed it up: It is possible for two people to think along similar lines independently, and what matters is how you interpret and present the idea.