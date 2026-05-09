'Love Mocktail 3' final chapter reaches ZEE5 directed by Krishna
Entertainment
Love Mocktail 3, the final chapter of the popular Kannada film trilogy, just dropped on ZEE5.
Directed by Darling Krishna, this film dives into themes like parenting and what it really means to be family, all wrapped up in an emotional story that's easy to relate to.
Single father Adi faces legal battle
We follow Adi (Krishna), a single dad who's adopted Nidhi. Their calm life gets shaken when Dr. Shanta (Rekha Kudligi) shows up claiming she's Nidhi's real grandmother, leading to a heartfelt legal battle over what makes a family.
The cast also features Samvrutha, Rachel David, and a touching performance from Jagga Mummy.
Released in theaters back in March, Love Mocktail 3 has already scored a solid 7.2/10 on IMDb.