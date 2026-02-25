Bhansali's 'Love & War' budget passes ₹400cr amid extended shoot

Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's film Love & War production budget has soared past ₹400 crore, reported Variety India. The film's shooting schedule has been extended by 50 days. A source said, "Bhansali strives for perfection and is not satisfied until every single frame matches his vision." "The repeated production extensions have ballooned the budget." Originally planned for a 120-day shoot, the team has already spent nearly 175 days on production with three songs and a major dramatic sequence still pending.

Budget increase 'Love & War' is Bhansali's most expensive film The insider added, "Originally planned at ₹350 crore, the cost has now climbed to ₹425 crore, making it the most expensive Bhansali project to date." The film's lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, are on profit-sharing deals, meaning they will earn from box office collections instead of upfront payments.

Financing details How much has Bhansali recovered before release? Bhansali has mostly self-funded Love & War, with Saregama India joining later in the process. Despite the rising costs, sources say the director has already made over ₹200 crore from non-theatrical rights. Reportedly, Netflix has bought post-theatrical streaming rights for around ₹130 crore, and another ₹70-80 crore has come from music and satellite rights.

