LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Bhansali's 'Love & War' budget passes ₹400cr amid extended shoot
Bhansali's 'Love & War' budget passes ₹400cr amid extended shoot
'Love & War' shooting schedule extended by 50 days

Bhansali's 'Love & War' budget passes ₹400cr amid extended shoot

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 25, 2026
02:41 pm
What's the story

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love & War production budget has soared past ₹400 crore, reported Variety India. The film's shooting schedule has been extended by 50 days. A source said, "Bhansali strives for perfection and is not satisfied until every single frame matches his vision." "The repeated production extensions have ballooned the budget." Originally planned for a 120-day shoot, the team has already spent nearly 175 days on production with three songs and a major dramatic sequence still pending.

Budget increase

'Love & War' is Bhansali's most expensive film

The insider added, "Originally planned at ₹350 crore, the cost has now climbed to ₹425 crore, making it the most expensive Bhansali project to date." The film's lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, are on profit-sharing deals, meaning they will earn from box office collections instead of upfront payments.

Financing details

How much has Bhansali recovered before release?

Bhansali has mostly self-funded Love & War, with Saregama India joining later in the process. Despite the rising costs, sources say the director has already made over ₹200 crore from non-theatrical rights. Reportedly, Netflix has bought post-theatrical streaming rights for around ₹130 crore, and another ₹70-80 crore has come from music and satellite rights.

Advertisement

Film details

Everything to know about 'Love & War'

Love & War is a period romance set against a war backdrop, revolving around a fierce rivalry between Kapoor and Kaushal's characters over a woman (Bhatt). The film was rumored to be inspired by Raj Kapoor's 1964 classic Sangam, but Bhansali has denied any such connection. It is currently eyeing an early 2027 release.

Advertisement