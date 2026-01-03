Bhansali's 'Love & War' to hit screens in August?
What's the story
Contrary to rumors of a fallout between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the shooting schedule for Love & War is reportedly on track. Industry insiders have confirmed that the unit is currently on a planned year-end break, which was decided months in advance. "Bhansali films are mounted on a massive scale, so any pause is immediately seen as a delay," an insider told Mid-Day.
Production details
'Love & War' to resume production in January
The remaining shoot will include "patchwork and VFX because it is a period film, select scenes, and musical portions." The source added that there's been no fallout between the actors and Bhansali. "Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are fully on board and committed." The team plans to resume shooting by mid-January and continue until March, with post-production progressing simultaneously. The movie is eyeing an August 2026 release.
Upcoming movies
What else are the actors working on?
Apart from Love & War, Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal have numerous projects lined up for release. Kapoor will be seen in Ramayana, which will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Bhatt is awaiting the release of the spy-thriller Alpha, while Kaushal will headline Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar.