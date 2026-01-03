Bhansali's 'Love & War' to hit screens in August?

Production details

'Love & War' to resume production in January

The remaining shoot will include "patchwork and VFX because it is a period film, select scenes, and musical portions." The source added that there's been no fallout between the actors and Bhansali. "Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are fully on board and committed." The team plans to resume shooting by mid-January and continue until March, with post-production progressing simultaneously. The movie is eyeing an August 2026 release.