'Love & War': Ranbir-Alia-Vicky to shoot grand song sequences
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to shoot two grand song sequences for his upcoming film Love & War. The sequences will feature lead actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The first high-energy dance number, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, will begin filming next week at Film City in Goregaon. An insider told Mid-Day that the sequence is "high on energy, dramatic, and visually lavish as is expected from a Bhansali creation."
Second song to be shot on February 9
The second song, scheduled to be filmed on February 9, is being touted as one of Bhansali's most experimental musical sequences. It will feature choreographer Shiamak Davar, who will add his unique touch to the number. The source added, "It is unlike anything Bhansali has attempted before." "It's experimental in form, movement, and staging with Shiamak bringing a theatrical energy to the sequence."
'Love & War' is a fresh take on love triangle
Love & War is still under production and promises a new take on the classic love triangle. The film's first look and release date are yet to be announced, but reports suggest it could hit theaters in August 2026. Meanwhile, other actors featuring in the film reportedly include Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Supriya Pathak, among others.