Bhansali's 'Love & War' budget ₹350cr, not ₹425cr?
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹350 crore. Despite recent reports claiming that the production cost had skyrocketed to ₹425 crore, sources close to the project have now confirmed otherwise. A source told Bollywood Hungama that "the ₹425 crore figure of cost of production is trying to harm the project on purpose."
Budget details
Budget justified due to Bhansali's vision: Source
The source further revealed that the initial budget for Love & War was set at ₹250 crore but has now increased to ₹350 crore due to various factors. "SLB doesn't compromise on his vision, and he is passionately filming this, which he believes could be his best work to date." The source also dismissed claims that the film's high budget was due to extensive VFX work, stating it was largely shot on sets with recreated historical settings.
Marketing expenses
Marketing costs to add to the budget
In addition to the production cost, the makers are also planning to spend another ₹30 crore on marketing. This will bring the total landing cost of the film to ₹380 crore. The source emphasized that "anyone who understands filmmaking would agree that the ₹425 crore budget is a bluff."
Release schedule
'Love & War' to release in 2027
The release of Love & War has now been pushed to 2027, where it will be released between the two Ramayana films, starring Kapoor. The source revealed that the shoot will be wrapped up by June 2026. Despite the budget controversies, the film is still one of the most awaited projects in Bollywood due to its star-studded cast and Bhansali's track record.