Bhansali's 'Love & War' budget ₹350cr, not ₹425cr?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's much-anticipated film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , and Vicky Kaushal , has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹350 crore. Despite recent reports claiming that the production cost had skyrocketed to ₹425 crore, sources close to the project have now confirmed otherwise. A source told Bollywood Hungama that "the ₹425 crore figure of cost of production is trying to harm the project on purpose."

Budget details Budget justified due to Bhansali's vision: Source The source further revealed that the initial budget for Love & War was set at ₹250 crore but has now increased to ₹350 crore due to various factors. "SLB doesn't compromise on his vision, and he is passionately filming this, which he believes could be his best work to date." The source also dismissed claims that the film's high budget was due to extensive VFX work, stating it was largely shot on sets with recreated historical settings.

Marketing expenses Marketing costs to add to the budget In addition to the production cost, the makers are also planning to spend another ₹30 crore on marketing. This will bring the total landing cost of the film to ₹380 crore. The source emphasized that "anyone who understands filmmaking would agree that the ₹425 crore budget is a bluff."

