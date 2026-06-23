'Love & War' resumes shoot after crew member's death

Production update

'Makers have decided that no night shoots will be conducted...'

A source told the outlet, "The electric wire was loose and he got a shock." "After the accident, the makers have decided that no night shoots will be conducted going forward." "They have also ordered additional electrical inspections, mandatory safety audits before every shift, and stricter monitoring of on-set work conditions to prevent such an incident in the future." The decision comes after a fatal accident that occurred around 3:00am on June 17, killing carpenter Chandradhari Yadav.