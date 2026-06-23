'Love & War' resumes shoot after crew member's death
What's the story
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has resumed shooting for his film Love & War at Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai, five days after a tragic incident that claimed the life of a crew member. The production team has ramped up safety measures, reported Mid-Day. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
Production update
'Makers have decided that no night shoots will be conducted...'
A source told the outlet, "The electric wire was loose and he got a shock." "After the accident, the makers have decided that no night shoots will be conducted going forward." "They have also ordered additional electrical inspections, mandatory safety audits before every shift, and stricter monitoring of on-set work conditions to prevent such an incident in the future." The decision comes after a fatal accident that occurred around 3:00am on June 17, killing carpenter Chandradhari Yadav.
Compensation details
FWICE, FSSAMU demanded compensation
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU) have approached the producers for financial assistance for his family. According to reports, Bhansali Productions had offered ₹40 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased; however, the cine bodies have asked for ₹50 lakh. Meanwhile, the film is set to release in theaters on January 21, 2027.