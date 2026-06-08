Low-budget horror 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' surpass $200 million worldwide since May Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

If you love indie horror, here's some cool news: both Backrooms and Obsession have hit over $200 million worldwide since their May 2026 release.

These low-budget thrillers are breaking records for their studios, A24 and Focus Features, even with plenty of competition.

Obsession, made for just $750,000, is now Focus Features's biggest hit ever and managed a super steady fourth weekend, barely dropping in earnings, a feat last seen with The Blair Witch Project.