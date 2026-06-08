Low-budget horror 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' surpass $200 million worldwide since May
Entertainment
If you love indie horror, here's some cool news: both Backrooms and Obsession have hit over $200 million worldwide since their May 2026 release.
These low-budget thrillers are breaking records for their studios, A24 and Focus Features, even with plenty of competition.
Obsession, made for just $750,000, is now Focus Features's biggest hit ever and managed a super steady fourth weekend, barely dropping in earnings, a feat last seen with The Blair Witch Project.
Parsons's 'Backrooms' A24's top global earner
Meanwhile, Kane Parsons's Backrooms raced past the $200 million mark even faster.
With a modest $10 million budget, it's now A24's top global earner, grabbing opening weekend records in 41 countries, including Latin America, where it stands as the studio's highest-grossing film yet.