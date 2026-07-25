'The India Story' earns just ₹16 lakh on Day 1

The India Story delves into the theme of pesticide use in farming and its health effects.

The film's principal photography began in Pune, Maharashtra, in January 2025 and was completed by October that year. A few sequences were also shot in Kolhapur.

Despite the star-studded cast and an important subject matter, the film has struggled to attract audiences on its opening day.

It is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.