'The India Story' earns just ₹16 lakh on Day 1
What's the story
The India Story, a Hindi drama featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, has opened to a disappointing response at the box office. The film, which highlights the impact of pesticide use in agriculture, managed to earn only an estimated ₹16 lakh on its opening day (Friday), reported Sacnilk. The movie was released in theaters on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Box office performance
'The India Story': Day 1 collection and budget
The film's India gross was around ₹18 lakh, which is also its worldwide gross collection as there were no overseas earnings on Day 1. The movie reportedly was made on a budget of ₹20-30 crore.
Directed by Chettan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde, the film also stars Murali Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Trisha Sarda, Atul Tiwari, Kamlesh Sawant, and Sham Mashalkar.
Film's theme
More about the drama
The India Story delves into the theme of pesticide use in farming and its health effects.
The film's principal photography began in Pune, Maharashtra, in January 2025 and was completed by October that year. A few sequences were also shot in Kolhapur.
Despite the star-studded cast and an important subject matter, the film has struggled to attract audiences on its opening day.
It is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.