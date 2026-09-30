Lowe and Painter mourn daughter Fiona, urge calling 988 lifeline
Entertainment
Actor Chad Lowe and his wife Kim Painter are grieving the loss of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.
In a heartfelt statement, they described her as a creative soul who loved to dance, and asked for privacy while encouraging anyone struggling with mental health to reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Lowe celebrated daughters on social media
Fiona's sisters, Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10, were very close with her.
Chad celebrated his daughters on social media. He last posted for Fiona's birthday in November 2025.
The family has faced tough times together, including losing their home in a fire last year.
Lowe has spoken openly about how much he values raising his daughters and seeing them grow up.