Lowe lists Mar Vista home for $3 million after Fiona's death
Entertainment
Chad Lowe is selling his Los Angeles home for $3 million, following the heartbreaking loss of his daughter, Fiona.
The Mar Vista house was bought last year for $3.15 million and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
There is already a $3.249 million offer on the table, but it is not final yet.
Lowe family mourns Fiona's suicide
Fiona died by suicide on September 29, leaving her parents and sisters, Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10, devastated.
The family called her "the light of our lives" and held a private celebration to remember her.
Mabel also shared a touching tribute to Fiona online, promising to keep her memory alive as they all try to heal together.