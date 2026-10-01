Lowe shares 'On Healing' clip after daughter Fiona's death
Entertainment
Actor Chad Lowe is back on social media after the tragic death of his daughter Fiona.
In his return post, he shared a clip from Olivia Hunt's On Healing podcast, which features guest Gerry Hussey talking about energy and faith.
Lowe seeks peace via spiritual understanding
The podcast clip Lowe posted touches on moving beyond everyday emotions to find peace and "divine frequency" by letting go of ego.
It's clear Lowe is turning to spiritual understanding as he navigates this difficult time after losing Fiona.