Lucasfilm drops 'The Ninth Jedi' trailer for Disney+ August 5
Entertainment
Lucasfilm just dropped the trailer for The Ninth Jedi, marking Star Wars's first-ever standalone anime series.
Launching on Disney+ August 5, 2026, the show builds on two earlier shorts, The Ninth Jedi and The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope, and promises a deeper dive into their universe and lore.
Lah Kara trains to rescue father
This eight-episode series follows Lah Kara as she trains with Margrave Juro and other young Jedi to rescue her father.
The trailer hints at plenty of action and tough choices ahead.
Supervising director Kenji Kamiyama and director Shunsuke Tada, with Hitoshi Ito producing, The Ninth Jedi opens up fresh storytelling possibilities while sticking to classic Star Wars themes like lightsabers, the Force, and epic journeys.