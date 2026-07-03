Lucasfilm drops 'The Ninth Jedi' trailer for Disney+ August 5

Lah Kara trains to rescue father

This eight-episode series follows Lah Kara as she trains with Margrave Juro and other young Jedi to rescue her father.

The trailer hints at plenty of action and tough choices ahead.

Supervising director Kenji Kamiyama and director Shunsuke Tada, with Hitoshi Ito producing, The Ninth Jedi opens up fresh storytelling possibilities while sticking to classic Star Wars themes like lightsabers, the Force, and epic journeys.