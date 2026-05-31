Lucknow police arrest 34-year-old Shera Khan over chain-snatching case

Shera Khan evaded arrest for years

During the bust, police found part of the stolen gold chain, ₹8,000 cash allegedly linked to another case, and the motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime.

Khan had a ₹25,000 bounty on him and is no stranger to headlines: he first made news in 2018 for threatening Salim Khan and Salman Khan's personal assistant and has been involved in around 20 cases ranging from extortion to robbery.

He's also known for claiming underworld connections and trying to break into Bollywood by posing as an associate of Chhota Shakeel.

Despite his gangster reputation, he'd managed to dodge arrest for years, until now.