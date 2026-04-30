Prime Video's 'Lukkhe': Trailer, cast, plot, release date

Trailer details

What the trailer told us

The trailer introduces us to MC Badnaam, played by King, as he navigates the rap scene while dealing with his rivalry with MC OG (Shivankit Parihar). The romantic storyline between Lucky (Lakshvir Singh Saran) and Sanober (Tiwari) is also teased. Set in Punjab, the series follows their lives as they are pushed toward difficult choices that could impact everything they hold close.