Prime Video's 'Lukkhe': Trailer, cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for Lukkhe has been released. The upcoming fictional musical action drama series explores themes of rap, rivalry, and romance. It features a stellar cast including Raashii Khanna, rapper King (in his acting debut), and Palak Tiwari. Directed by Himank Gaur, the show will premiere on May 8 on Prime Video.
Trailer details
What the trailer told us
The trailer introduces us to MC Badnaam, played by King, as he navigates the rap scene while dealing with his rivalry with MC OG (Shivankit Parihar). The romantic storyline between Lucky (Lakshvir Singh Saran) and Sanober (Tiwari) is also teased. Set in Punjab, the series follows their lives as they are pushed toward difficult choices that could impact everything they hold close.
Production details
Meet the creative team behind the show
Lukkhe is produced by Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl under Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP. The series has been created and executive-produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha. Apart from Khanna, King, Tiwari, and Singh Saran, the show also stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in pivotal roles.