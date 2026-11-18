Lyricist Akhtar intrigued to watch 'Ramayana' after filmmaker Akhtar's praise
Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar is now curious to watch Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, thanks to some unexpected high praise from his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.
She praised the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, which caught Javed's attention since, as he joked, compliments from her are pretty rare.
Sharing his thoughts, Javed said, "Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain ethics, certain morality."
Box office 'Ramayana' collects 1,483.50cr worldwide
Ramayana has become a massive hit with audiences, earning about ₹1,483.50 crore worldwide in just 13 days (approximately ₹822.93 crore in India, including early estimates for Day 14).
Produced by Namit Malhotra and featuring Sai Pallavi and Yash alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the movie is making waves for both its cast and its cultural impact.