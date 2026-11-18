Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar is now curious to watch Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, thanks to some unexpected high praise from his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

She praised the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, which caught Javed's attention since, as he joked, compliments from her are pretty rare.

Sharing his thoughts, Javed said, "Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain ethics, certain morality."