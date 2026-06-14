Lyricist Sriram defends 'Peddi' after Sana's apology over Kapoor portrayal

Sriram criticizes double standards in 'Peddi'

Sriram pointed out what he sees as double standards in how films are judged.

He noted that when "hormonal reactions" are shown artistically, people praise it, but if it's done using tribal language, critics call it vulgar.

He feels this kind of backlash risks limiting creativity in mainstream movies.

Peddi is still doing well at the box office and stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu.