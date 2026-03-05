M T Vasudevan Nair's daughter sues authors over book
Entertainment
Aswathy V Nair, daughter of the late writer M T Vasudevan Nair, has filed a defamation case against two authors and a publisher.
She says their book "Empty Space" spreads false claims about her father, and both she and her stepsister Sitara Girme had already asked for it to be pulled from shelves.
Family wants publication of the book stopped
The book accuses M T Vasudevan Nair of abusing his first wife, which Aswathy and Sitara strongly deny.
They feel the timing—coming out so long after the deaths—seems suspicious and say it's just an attempt to damage their father's reputation for profit.
The family now wants publication stopped completely, saying the claims have seriously hurt their family's honor.