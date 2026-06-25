Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' sees drop; total collection crosses ₹55cr

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Maa Inti Bangaaram is an action-comedy family thriller directed by BV Nandini Reddy. The film revolves around a woman with a mysterious past who struggles to find acceptance in a traditional household. When threats from her past return, she must protect her doubting family without revealing the truth. The film also stars Srinivas Gavireddy and Gauthami in pivotal roles.