Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' sees drop; total collection crosses ₹55cr
What's the story
The Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Diganth Manchale, has seen a significant drop in its box office collection on Day 6 (Wednesday). The movie earned ₹2.5 crore across 2,838 shows, marking a 28.6% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹3.5 crore. The total India gross collections now stand at ₹38.36 crore, and total India net collections at ₹33.2 crore so far.
Global earnings
Global success story
Despite the dip in domestic earnings, Maa Inti Bangaaram has managed to maintain its global appeal. The film raked in ₹1 crore overseas on Day 6, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹17.35 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection of the film to a whopping ₹55.71 crore so far!
Language-wise earnings
Telugu version dominates
On Day 6, the Tamil version of Maa Inti Bangaaram earned ₹0.15 crore with a 14% occupancy across 608 shows. The Telugu version, however, outperformed it by a large margin, collecting ₹2.35 crore with a 22% occupancy across 2,230 shows. This brings the overall total India net collection to ₹33.2 crore, with the Tamil version contributing ₹1.65 crore and the Telugu version adding a whopping ₹31.55 crore!
Regional breakdown
Looking at regional highlights
The overall occupancy rate for Maa Inti Bangaaram on Day 6 was 20.3%, with the Telugu (2D) version's occupancy rate at 22.63%. The film's performance varied across regions, with Bengaluru witnessing a lower occupancy rate of 13.8%. In Tamil Nadu, the film's overall occupancy rate stood at 14.82%, with Chennai recording the highest at 16.8%.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about film
Maa Inti Bangaaram is an action-comedy family thriller directed by BV Nandini Reddy. The film revolves around a woman with a mysterious past who struggles to find acceptance in a traditional household. When threats from her past return, she must protect her doubting family without revealing the truth. The film also stars Srinivas Gavireddy and Gauthami in pivotal roles.