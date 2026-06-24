Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' crosses ₹50cr mark in 5 days

Collection details

Here's a look at the film's collection in India

On Day 5, the film's collection was ₹3.5 crore from 2,765 shows in India. Around ₹3.35 crore came from the Telugu version only. The Tamil version contributed to the overall earnings with a net collection of ₹0.15 crore on the same day across 578 shows. The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹30.7 crore, with the Telugu version contributing a major share of ₹29.2 crore from 10,779 shows and Tamil version adding another ₹1.5 crore from 2,968 shows!