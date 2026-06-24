Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' crosses ₹50cr mark in 5 days
What's the story
The Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Diganth Manchale, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection. On its fifth day of release (Tuesday), the movie earned ₹3.5 crore across 2,765 shows in India. This is a 14.6% decrease from the previous day's net collection of ₹4.1 crore, as per Sacnilk. However, it has still crossed a milestone.
Box office performance
The film's India gross collection stands at ₹35.47 crore
Despite the drop, the film's total India gross collection has reached ₹35.47 crore, and total India net collection stands at ₹30.7 crore so far. The movie also performed well overseas, collecting ₹1.25 crore on Day 5 alone, which took its total overseas gross to ₹15.85 crore so far. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹51.32 crore!
Collection details
Here's a look at the film's collection in India
On Day 5, the film's collection was ₹3.5 crore from 2,765 shows in India. Around ₹3.35 crore came from the Telugu version only. The Tamil version contributed to the overall earnings with a net collection of ₹0.15 crore on the same day across 578 shows. The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹30.7 crore, with the Telugu version contributing a major share of ₹29.2 crore from 10,779 shows and Tamil version adding another ₹1.5 crore from 2,968 shows!
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'
Maa Inti Bangaaram is a film set in a traditional household where a woman with a mysterious past struggles to find acceptance. When danger from her former life resurfaces, she must protect her family without revealing the truth. The film is directed by BV Nandini Reddy and features Om Prakash as the cinematographer, Dharmendra Kakarala as the editor, and Santhosh Narayanan as the musician.