'Maa Inti Bangaaram' trailer features Prabhu in bold action role
Entertainment
The trailer for Maa Inti Bangaaram just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a bold, action-packed role.
She plays a daughter-in-law juggling family drama and wedding chaos, all while confronting some tough secrets from her past.
The film promises a mix of high-energy action and heartfelt moments.
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' releases June 19
Directed by B V Nandini Reddy and written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti, the film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah.
Produced under Tralala Moving Pictures, it's all about strength, breaking stereotypes, and family bonds.
Maa Inti Bangaaram hits theaters on June 19 this year. Mark your calendars!