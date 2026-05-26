'Maa Inti Bangaaram' trailer features Prabhu in bold action role Entertainment May 26, 2026

The trailer for Maa Inti Bangaaram just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a bold, action-packed role.

She plays a daughter-in-law juggling family drama and wedding chaos, all while confronting some tough secrets from her past.

The film promises a mix of high-energy action and heartfelt moments.