'Maa Itni Bangaaram' posts 1.65cr on day12 India net 51.5cr Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller Maa Itni Bangaaram is holding strong in its second week, earning ₹1.65 crore on day 12 across over 2,300 shows.

Most of the numbers came from Telugu screenings, while the Tamil version saw a smaller but steady turnout.

The movie's India net total has now hit ₹51.5 crore.