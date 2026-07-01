'Maa Itni Bangaaram' posts 1.65cr on day12 India net 51.5cr
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller Maa Itni Bangaaram is holding strong in its second week, earning ₹1.65 crore on day 12 across over 2,300 shows.
Most of the numbers came from Telugu screenings, while the Tamil version saw a smaller but steady turnout.
The movie's India net total has now hit ₹51.5 crore.
'Maa Itni Bangaaram' 83.12cr worldwide
Globally, the film has collected an impressive ₹83.12 crore so far, including ₹23.5 crore from overseas audiences. Pretty solid for week two!
This marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited return to theaters, joined by Gulshan Devaiah, Sreemukhi, and Diganth Manchale. It's been getting positive buzz from both fans and critics.