'Maamla Legal Hai' S2: Release date, cast, plot, trailer
Get ready for more courtroom chaos—Maamla Legal Hai is back with Season 2 on Netflix, dropping April 3, 2026.
Ravi Kishan returns as Judge V.D. Tyagi, facing bizarre cases and unusual clients.
Meet the cast and crew
Fan favorites Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant V Joshi, and Anjum Batra are all returning. New faces Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav join the fun.
The show is directed by Rahul Pandey and produced by Posham Pa Pictures.
Quick look at Season 1
The first season landed on March 1, 2024 with eight episodes.
Created by Saurabh Khanna, Kunal Aneja, and Sameer Saxena—co-written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja—the writing team also included Mohak Aneja and Tatsat Pandey.