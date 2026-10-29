Maan backs Mehndi after Uttarakhand Navratri drunkenness allegations, urges compassion
Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan is backing Daler Mehndi after accusations that Mehndi performed drunk at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand.
Maan reminded everyone that "artists are human too" and face their own challenges, but still try to give their best on stage.
He shared, "An artist's journey is often more complex than what we see from the outside. We must remember that artists are human too, with personal circumstances and challenges of their own. An artist will always try and do his best for his fans in spite of health issues, personal loss, injuries, etc. We must approach every situation with compassion, give the benefit of the doubt, and allow due process to take its course."
Uniyal accused Mehndi, Singh demands apology
The controversy started when Minister Subodh Uniyal accused Mehndi of being drunk at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand while he was set to perform, but this was later linked to health issues instead.
A video of the confrontation, and even though the chief minister reportedly apologized on Uniyal's behalf, the minister hasn't backed down.
Now, singer Mika Singh is also demanding an apology, keeping the debate alive and highlighting just how much pressure artists face in public.