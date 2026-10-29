Maan backs Mehndi after Uttarakhand Navratri drunkenness allegations, urges compassion

Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan is backing Daler Mehndi after accusations that Mehndi performed drunk at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand.

Maan reminded everyone that "artists are human too" and face their own challenges, but still try to give their best on stage.

He shared, "An artist's journey is often more complex than what we see from the outside. We must remember that artists are human too, with personal circumstances and challenges of their own. An artist will always try and do his best for his fans in spite of health issues, personal loss, injuries, etc. We must approach every situation with compassion, give the benefit of the doubt, and allow due process to take its course."