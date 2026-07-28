Maaney apologizes after NEET comments spark online controversy, Malayil trending
Actor and TV host Pearle Maaney has apologized after her comments on the NEET student protests stirred up controversy online.
Things escalated when Jo Sibi Malayil, son of veteran filmmaker Sibi Malayil, backed her remarks, leading to Sibi Malayil's name trending.
In a video, Pearle said her words were misunderstood and she never meant to offend the director.
Maaney says 'failed filmmaker' aimed elsewhere
Pearle explained that her "failed filmmaker" comment was aimed at someone else, not Sibi Malayil.
She said, "I kept wondering, 'I never wrote this. This is not what I meant.'"
She called Sibi Malayil one of Malayalam cinema's finest and added, "Sir, if you are watching this, I am your biggest fan. I am truly sorry that I had to use the words 'failed filmmaker.'"
Pearle clarified she was reacting to disturbing videos of students being beaten during protests and just wanted to speak up for their safety, not against demonstrations.
Her apology has sparked mixed reactions online.