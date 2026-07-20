'Maaran' wins Best Gujarati Film at 72nd National Film Awards
Entertainment
Maaran, a social thriller directed by Abhishek Jain, just grabbed the Best Gujarati Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards, even before its theatrical release.
The film has already been recognized abroad, winning at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in 2024.
Its win is a big boost for Gujarati cinema and shows how powerful storytelling can make an impact.
Jain lauds 'Maaran' tackling women's captivity
Director Jain said the award was "a great validation" of years of hard work, especially since Maaran tackles women's captivity, a topic rarely seen in Gujarati films.
Lead actor Yash Soni said the role was a challenging departure from anything he had played before, while Deeksha Joshi called it her most meaningful project yet and said it reignited her passion for acting.