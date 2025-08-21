'Maareesan' on Netflix tomorrow: Where to watch, plot, cast
Maareesan, the Tamil comedy thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, lands on Netflix August 22 after its theatrical run last month.
The story follows Dhayalan, a cunning robber, who takes an elderly man with Alzheimer's on a road trip—what starts as a scheme soon leads to some surprising truths.
Streaming details
You can catch Maareesan exclusively on Netflix not just in Tamil, but also in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
This makes it easy for more people across India (and beyond) to watch in their preferred language.
Plot, cast, crew, and reviews
With an IMDb rating of 7.9/10, Maareesan is getting plenty of praise for its thoughtful storytelling and mix of drama with subtle humor. Reviewers especially highlight the strong performances by Faasil and Vadivelu.
Directed by Sudheesh Sankar with music from Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film explores themes like morality and human connection through its unique road-trip plot.