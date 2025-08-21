'Maareesan' on Netflix tomorrow: Where to watch, plot, cast

You can catch Maareesan exclusively on Netflix not just in Tamil, but also in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This makes it easy for more people across India (and beyond) to watch in their preferred language.

Plot, cast, crew, and reviews

With an IMDb rating of 7.9/10, Maareesan is getting plenty of praise for its thoughtful storytelling and mix of drama with subtle humor. Reviewers especially highlight the strong performances by Faasil and Vadivelu.

Directed by Sudheesh Sankar with music from Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film explores themes like morality and human connection through its unique road-trip plot.