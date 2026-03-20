Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' delayed due to co-star Prashant Tamang's death?

Salman Khan 's upcoming film Maatrubhumi , previously titled Battle of Galwan, is facing delays. The film was initially scheduled for release on April 17, but has been pushed due to script changes and the untimely demise of actor-singer Prashant Tamang . According to India Today, Tamang was supposed to play the main antagonist in the movie and had already filmed several crucial scenes before his sudden passing in January.

Production challenges Team in 'crisis' after Tamang's passing An insider told the outlet that Tamang's untimely death has left the team in a "crisis." "The team had a couple of planned schedules where Prashant had to shoot some really key scenes. With him gone, the team is absolutely in a crisis." "Close-ups could still be managed, but he was also part of extensive action sequences. It would not only be financially unviable but also a logistical nightmare." Tamang (43) died in January, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest.

Special effects Will they use AI and VFX? The Maatrubhumi team is also exploring the use of AI and VFX to digitally recreate Tamang's presence in the remaining scenes, though this would require his family's consent. The source added, "A decision will be taken by the end of this month as the film needs to wrap up and begin post-production." "As of now, the team has not locked a release date, but given the theme, it could aim for an Independence Day release."

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