Director reveals why 'Battle of Galwan' is now titled 'Maatrubhumi'

Salman Khan 's upcoming film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has been retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace . The change was announced on Monday with a new poster featuring a bloodied and injured Khan. The movie is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The director of the film, Apoorva Lakhia, has now revealed why they chose to change the title.

Director's statement Title change wasn't overnight decision: Lakhia In an interview with HT City, Lakhia said, "Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir's fans, but it was never an overnight decision." "From the start, we had registered two titles- Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi." "As we went through the journey of making our film, we realized it was never just about a battle." "At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight."

Title significance 'Maatrubhumi' better captures the film's emotion, sacrifice Lakhia further explained that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace better captures the emotion and sacrifice depicted in the film. He said, "It reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict." "There's also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right."

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