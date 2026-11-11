'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' trailer shows Khan leading
The trailer for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace just dropped, with Salman Khan leading as an Indian Army officer during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film mixes tense border moments with emotional challenges, and also features Chitrangada Singh.
It's set to hit theaters on December 4.
'Maatrubhumi' depicts 20 Indian soldiers' deaths
Inspired by real events where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, Maatrubhumi dives into themes of patriotism and personal sacrifice, both on the front lines and back home.
The trailer shows Khan's character motivating his team through tough battles, highlighting what it means to lead under pressure.
The film will go head-to-head with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha on release day.