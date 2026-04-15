Why is Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' stuck in a limbo?

Salman Khan 's much-anticipated film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace , is facing a major delay due to regulatory issues. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the war drama was supposed to hit the screens in April but has now been pushed back. The film is stuck in limbo as its makers have not yet submitted it to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Mid-Day.

Regulatory hurdles No department has seen the film yet A source told the portal, "At this stage, after making the necessary changes, the team is trying to understand what would be the next steps to ensure its smooth release." "No department, whether the Ministry of Defence, the Army, or the CBFC, has seen the film yet." The film's troubles began after its first teaser was released in December 2025 and drew criticism from Chinese state-affiliated media.

Title change Film has not been 'rewritten from scratch' Following the backlash, Indian government authorities reportedly advised the filmmakers to remove any explicit references to China and the Galwan conflict. This led to Khan announcing a new title for the film, Maatrubhumi. The report also clarified that while certain scenes were suggested for removal, "Maatrubhumi has not been rewritten from scratch or reshot."

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