Macklemore calls London Free Palestine tour his favorite thing
Entertainment
Macklemore just called his recent Free Palestine Tour in London his "favorite thing I've ever been a part of."
The rapper took to Instagram to thank everyone who made it happen, saying the event was more than just a concert: it was a collective stand for Palestinian rights during a tense time.
Free Palestine Tour cited Robert Fisk
The tour brought together artists plus speakers, and the event also cited the late journalist Robert Fisk.
Macklemore summed up the vibe: "The Free Palestine Tour is my favorite thing I've ever been a part of," and "when we collectively use our voices, our stages and our platforms to stand for the freedom of others, something profound happens."
The event is part of a movement raising awareness for Palestinian rights.