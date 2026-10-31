'Saying something is...': Macklemore concludes 'Free Palestine Tour' in London
What's the story
American rapper Macklemore recently concluded his Free Palestine Tour at London's OVO Arena Wembley. The sold-out show was attended by over 12,500 fans. This tour comes after he was dropped from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour for voicing pro-Palestine sentiments on stage, as well as saying, "Free Palestine." In response to the backlash, Macklemore organized a benefit concert featuring artists such as Aja Monet and Vic Mensa. The shows also featured guest speakers including Mark Ruffalo and Greta Thunberg.
Speech
'More uncomfortable for me to stay silent...'
During his speech at the final concert, Macklemore said, "It was more uncomfortable for me to stay silent than to say something."
He added, "I don't believe that saying something is brave. I don't believe that saying something is courageous. I believe that saying something is human."
"And those children in Gaza are our children. There is no separation."
Fundraising efforts
Proceeds from Dublin, Paris, and London concerts will be donated
Macklemore's team has confirmed that all proceeds from the Dublin, Paris, and London concerts will be donated to organizations aiding Palestinian communities.
These funds will support humanitarian relief, medical care, education, advocacy, policy change, and community initiatives.
The Dublin concert featured popular Irish artists Hozier and Kneecap, as well as Boega, Sheeran's backing band that had previously withdrawn from the Loop Tour in solidarity with Macklemore.
Backlash
Sheeran addressed the controversy last month
After facing severe criticism, Sheeran addressed the controversy on stage in Philadelphia last month.
He said, "I don't want to disappoint fans, and I've never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet."
"My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone."