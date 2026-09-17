Macklemore donates $1 million from Sheeran tour to 6 aid groups
Macklemore just announced he's giving his entire $1 million in earnings from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour to six groups helping people in Palestine.
This comes right after he was dropped from the tour for speaking out in support of Palestine.
He also called on Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft to match his donation, making it clear he wants real action.
Finneas and Graham leave Loop Tour
Macklemore's removal stirred up a lot of debate: Kraft reportedly threatened to cancel a show if Macklemore stayed on.
Ed Sheeran said it wasn't his call and tried to mediate, but the decision stood.
In response, other acts like Finneas and Lukas Graham left the tour too, with Finneas saying, "I stand with Palestine and its people," and Lukas Graham dropping out of the Loop Tour, showing how complicated and emotional this situation has become for artists and fans alike.