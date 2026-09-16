Macklemore 'Hind's Hall' hits US iTunes No.10 after pro-Palestinian remarks
Entertainment
Macklemore's track "Hind's Hall" just hit No. 10 on the US iTunes chart, after his pro-Palestinian remarks during Ed Sheeran's tour led to his removal as an opening act.
The fallout didn't stop there: Sheeran's other openers and even his backing band dropped out in support of Macklemore, sparking a wave of discussion online.
Fans push Macklemore hits, album no.4
Fans rallied behind Macklemore, pushing not just "Hind's Hall," but also older hits like "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us" back onto the charts.
His album, the deluxe edition of "The Heist," is now sitting at No. four in top albums.
The song itself is a protest single that criticizes the political establishment, calls out the music industry's silence on human rights, and samples Fairuz's "Ana La Habibi."