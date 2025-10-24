After 'Stree,' 'Thamma,' Maddock Films to bet on AI film?
Maddock Films, known for its successful ventures into the horror-comedy genre with films like Stree, Bhediya, and most recently Thamma, is now considering an AI-driven addition to its Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Yes, you heard that right. The project is still in the early stages of development, along with other upcoming titles such as Stree 3 and Bhediya 2.
'AI film feels like a natural fit'
A source told Mid-Day that the makers are keen on integrating an AI film into their slate. "They have high ambitions with the MHCU, and an AI film feels like a natural fit that will widen the possibilities of what can happen in that universe." The source added that if successful, this venture could be a game-changer for Hindi cinema.
Meanwhile, 'Shakti Shalini' is currently in the works
The immediate project in focus for Maddock Films is Shakti Shalini, a horror-comedy led by Aneet Padda. This film was officially announced with a teaser during the release of Thamma, the most recent offering from MHCU. The production for Shakti Shalini is expected to begin early next year and will reportedly proceed concurrently with the development of the AI-driven film.