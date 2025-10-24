Maddock Films is working on several projects, an AI film might also get included

After 'Stree,' 'Thamma,' Maddock Films to bet on AI film?

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:04 am Oct 24, 202510:04 am

Maddock Films, known for its successful ventures into the horror-comedy genre with films like Stree, Bhediya, and most recently Thamma, is now considering an AI-driven addition to its Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Yes, you heard that right. The project is still in the early stages of development, along with other upcoming titles such as Stree 3 and Bhediya 2.