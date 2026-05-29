Maddox Jolie-Pitt requests Pitt removal to become Maddox Chivan Jolie Entertainment May 29, 2026

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially requested to remove Pitt from his surname, hoping to go by Maddox Chivan Jolie. The change is still awaiting approval.

He's already used Maddox Jolie for film credits, most recently as assistant director on his mother's movie Couture.