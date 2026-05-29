Maddox Jolie-Pitt requests Pitt removal to become Maddox Chivan Jolie
Entertainment
Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially requested to remove Pitt from his surname, hoping to go by Maddox Chivan Jolie. The change is still awaiting approval.
He's already used Maddox Jolie for film credits, most recently as assistant director on his mother's movie Couture.
Sisters now using Jolie surname
Maddox isn't alone here. His sisters Zahara, Vivienne, and Shiloh have all started using just Jolie in public or legally over the past couple of years, like Zahara at her college graduation and Shiloh on her 18th birthday.