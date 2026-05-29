'Made in India: A Titan Story' debuts June 3

Trailer draws over 9.5 million views

The trailer has already pulled in over 9.5 million views in just three days, showing major hype for the show.

Produced by Almighty Motion Picture in association with T-Series Films, with support from Titan Company leaders, the series is getting early praise for its emotional storytelling and standout performances.

If you're into stories about visionaries who changed the game, this one's worth a look.