'Made in India: A Titan Story' debuts June 3
Entertainment
Get ready for Made in India: A Titan Story, landing June 3 on Amazon MX Player.
Inspired by Vinay Kamath's book, the series follows how Titan became an Indian icon through bold ideas and teamwork.
With Robbie Grewal directing, you'll see Naseeruddin Shah as J.R.D Tata and Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, two legends behind Titan's journey.
Trailer draws over 9.5 million views
The trailer has already pulled in over 9.5 million views in just three days, showing major hype for the show.
Produced by Almighty Motion Picture in association with T-Series Films, with support from Titan Company leaders, the series is getting early praise for its emotional storytelling and standout performances.
If you're into stories about visionaries who changed the game, this one's worth a look.