'Made in India: A Titan Story' tops Ormax digital charts
Entertainment
Made in India: A Titan Story, the biopic series about Titan founder Xerxes Desai and his mentor JRD Tata, has topped the Ormax digital charts for three straight weeks.
With stars like Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah, it pulled in 3.5 million views just last week, pretty impressive for a show that only dropped on June 3.
Sandhu Grewal on 'Made in India'
The series is streaming worldwide on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video, easily beating out competitors like Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Raakh.
It's been a real passion project for the creators; Prabhleen Sandhu called its success a "long journey of four and a half years," while director Robby Grewal expressed his gratitude for the audience's response.