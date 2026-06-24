'Made in India: A Titan Story' tops Ormax digital charts Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Made in India: A Titan Story, the biopic series about Titan founder Xerxes Desai and his mentor JRD Tata, has topped the Ormax digital charts for three straight weeks.

With stars like Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah, it pulled in 3.5 million views just last week, pretty impressive for a show that only dropped on June 3.