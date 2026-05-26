'Made in India - A Titan Story' trailer previews origins

Grewal's series starts June 3

Directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Karan Vyas, the series features Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth alongside Shah and Sarbh.

Shah says Tata "What fascinated me about JRD Tata was not just his vision, but the quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger than they thought possible. ", while Sarbh describes Desai as someone who "Xerxes Desai struck me as someone who was quietly rebellious, someone unafraid to challenge convention and imagine what didn't yet exist."

Catch all six episodes on Amazon MX Player starting June 3, 2026.