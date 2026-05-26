'Made in India - A Titan Story' trailer previews origins
The trailer for Made in India - A Titan Story just dropped, giving us a peek at how Titan became an iconic Indian brand.
Set in pre-liberalized India, the series follows the bold moves and vision that helped Titan rise above tough economic times.
Naseeruddin Shah steps into the shoes of JRD Tata, while Jim Sarbh plays Xerxes Desai.
Grewal's series starts June 3
Directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Karan Vyas, the series features Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Lakshvir Saran, and Kaveri Seth alongside Shah and Sarbh.
Shah says Tata "What fascinated me about JRD Tata was not just his vision, but the quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger than they thought possible. ", while Sarbh describes Desai as someone who "Xerxes Desai struck me as someone who was quietly rebellious, someone unafraid to challenge convention and imagine what didn't yet exist."
Catch all six episodes on Amazon MX Player starting June 3, 2026.