Is 'Madgaon Express' getting a sequel?

The much-loved 2024 comedy Madgaon Express will get a sequel, actor Divyenndu has confirmed. The film's writer-director Kunal Kemmu is currently working on the script for the follow-up. In an exclusive chat with Variety India, Divyenndu said, "Yes, it's on. It's definitely on. Kunal [Kemmu] is working on the script. We are all very, very excited."

Sequel motivation People's love made 'Madgaon Express' sequel possible Divyenndu credited the overwhelming audience response to the original film as a key factor behind the sequel. He said, "The kind of response we got for Madgaon (Express) was so... I mean, it's got a cultish sort of a following." "I'm not gonna use the word 'cult,' because it's too new. It still has to grow and age well. But yeah, people are really excited about that film."

Sequel speculation Ending of original film hinted at a sequel The ending of Madgaon Express had already hinted at a sequel. In the epilogue, Divyenndu's character Dodo suggests a trip to Las Vegas with his friends, setting up a new adventure. With Dodo winning a lottery and Pinku (Pratik Gandhi) preparing for his wedding, the sequel could take on a bachelor party theme akin to The Hangover. However, plot details remain under wraps for now.

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